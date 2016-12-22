Landmark Automotive Group Presents $10,000 Prize to School with the Most Pledges for the ATL Teen Sa

Landmark Automotive Dec 2016

Landmark Automotive Group has been encouraging safe driving tactics to teen drivers in Georgia. The Teen Safe Driving campaign began in August and has influenced numerous families across Atlanta. The campaign has been a great success, generating over 20,000 pledges from 62 area high schools.

Students, teachers and parents have been recruited to practice safe driving measures such as wearing a seat belt at all times, not texting while driving, and focusing on the road when behind the wheel. Pledgers have visited ATLSafeDriver.com to begin the quest of ending distracted driving in Atlanta. Pledging ended on Thursday, December 8th.

On behalf of Landmark Automotive Group, we would like to congratulate the students, staff, parents, and teens supporters at Atlanta Jewish Academy and Kennesaw Mountain High School for being the top two finalists in the Landmark Teen Safe Driver campaign.

Atlanta Jewish Academy came in first place, receiving a check for $10,000, while Kennesaw Mountain High School came in second place, receiving a $1,000 check. All donations are courtesy of Landmark Automotive Group.

About Landmark Automotive Group: Landmark Automotive Group has served the Atlanta region and surrounding municipalities with new and pre-owned sales and service for more than 30 years. It is comprised of four dealerships: Landmark Morrow, Landmark Atlanta, Landmark Athens and Landmark Fiat. Landmark is the top-selling Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-RAM-Fiat dealer in the Southeast.