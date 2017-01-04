StormTrackers fine-tune your chances for weekend winter weather

(Photo: maxuser)

The big question for the end of the week and the weekend...will there be snow?

I know there is a lot of info and maps floating around out there on social media. Be careful what you read and share. Make sure you are getting your information from a reputable source. Anyone can grab a map from model output and throw it out there. It is our job as meteorologists to use that model data as guidance and then come up with our own forecast.

Here is what we are seeing so far:

COLD AIR

The cold air will definitely be in place for the end of the week and the weekend. Morning temperatures will be below freezing Saturday morning. Temperatures above the surface will also be cold enough for snow. High temperatures on Saturday will hold in the upper 30s.

MOISTURE

We are getting more confident about the moisture moving into that column of cold air. It's just to early to be specific on how much. The models are still a little different on the amount of moisture and specific placement of it. We are feeling more confident about the onset of precip on Friday night into Saturday morning. Another big IF is the placement of the moisture arriving. We expect areas north of Macon have the potential for some accumulating snow. Right now we are saying anywhere from a dusting to 3 inches. That will have to be fine tuned.

TIMING

This is coming together a little better now. We expect precip to begin Friday night possibly as rain, then change over to snow overnight into Saturday morning.

TRAVEL ISSUES

The best chance for travel issues would be late Friday night mainly into Saturday morning when temperatures will fall to freezing or below. We get back up to 39 Saturday afternoon. Melting will take place then. If any moisture is left on the ground Saturday night into Sunday morning, we could see a few slick spots around.

SUMMARY

This is how we see it right now. We will continue updating this outlook for you as more data comes in. We will fine tune the temps, timing and potential for accumulations.

