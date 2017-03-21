Timeline | Severe thunderstorm watch until 11 pm

(Photo: maxuser)

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for much of metro Atlanta and north Georgia until 11pm. The counties in the watch are Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Forsyth, Fulton, GIlmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, Pickens, Rockdale, Union, Walton, Greene, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Towns, White, Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker, Whitfield, Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, and Hart.

Storms are developing in Tennessee and north Georgia. They will move through north Georgia this evening. The Storm Prediction Center puts north Georgia in an "enhanced" risk for severe storms. That means parts of north Georgia will have a few severe storms that could produce damaging wind and hail. The flood and tornado risk is very low with this system. The timing looks like it will move into extreme north Georgia late afternoon, then sag south and east during the evening. Most of the stronger storms will be north of I-20.

This Afternoon

Chesley says we'll have very warm weather this afternoon with partly sunny skies and high pollen counts. The pollen count has jumped to 1549. The highs will be near 80.

This Evening

11Alive Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb says the storms should begin after 6 pm, primarily in the far northern part of the metro area, spreading toward the south and southeast over the area ahead of a strong cold front.

The storms should continue through the evening hours across much of the area, with the strongest storms remaining over the northern and eastern portions of metro Atlanta. The heaviest storms will be tapering off by midnight.

Chris Holcomb and the 11Alive StormTrackers will have continuing updates, as well as any weather watches or warnings all day long on 11Alive News and on 11Alive.com.

