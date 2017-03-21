Timeline | Severe weather could bring large hail, strong winds

11Alive Stormtracker Chesley McNeil says thanks to today's warmer weather, the Storm Prediction Center has raised parts of north Georgia to an Enhanced Risk for severe weather for this evening and tonight. The Slight Risk area has been expanded to cover even more of the area. Both risk areas encompass a significant portion of metro Atlanta north of Interstate 20.

Strong winds and large hail are the primary threats from this round of storms. The risk of tornadoes on Tuesday is low, although, as with any severe weather at this time of year, an isolated spin-up tornado is always possible, so everyone should remain alert for the latest weather information.

This Afternoon

Chesley says we'll have very warm weather this afternoon with partly sunny skies and high pollen counts. The pollen count has jumped to 1549. The highs will be near 80.

This Evening

Chesley says the storms should begin after 6 pm, primarily in the far northern part of the metro area, spreading toward the south and southeast over the area ahead of a strong cold front.

The storms should continue through the evening hours across much of the area, with the strongest storms remaining over the northern and eastern portions of metro Atlanta. The heaviest storms will be tapering off by midnight.

Chris Holcomb and the 11Alive StormTrackers will have continuing updates, as well as any weather watches or warnings all day long on 11Alive News and on 11Alive.com.

