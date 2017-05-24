TIMELINE: Severe weather threat increases

ATLANTA - The national weather service has increased the risk of severe weather from moderate to slight for metro Atlanta. Here is a timeline for what to expect on Wednesday. A flash flood watch remains in effect through tonight.

LATE MORNING

Clouds and light rain are in the forecast for the rest of the morning. Temperatures are starting around the 60s.

AFTERNOON

For the metro area, severe weather is probable between noon and 2PM. East of the metro area should expect storms between 1PM and 4PM. Our extreme western counties have a marginal risk for severe weather.

EVENING

Scattered showers will remain in the beginning of the evening hours. Clouds will stick around for the morning on Thursday.

