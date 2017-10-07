Timeline | The path of Hurricane Nate and what it means for Georgia

(Photo: maxuser)

At 4 pm CT on Saturday, the center of Hurricane Nate was located about 50 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River or about 140 miles south of Biloxi, Mississippi. Maximum sustained winds are 90 miles per hour. Nate is moving rapidly toward the north-northwest near 23 mph (37 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through this evening. A turn toward the north is forecast tonight, followed by a turn toward the northeast on Sunday.

On the forecast track, the center of Nate will approach the mouth of the Mississippi during the next several hours

and will make landfall along the central U.S. Gulf Coast tonight.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph (150 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected before landfall, and Nate is forecast to be a category 2 hurricane when the center reaches the Gulf Coast.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles, primarily to the east of the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

Saturday

Hurricane Nate continues to progress north northwest over the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to make landfall along the northern Gulf coast overnight tonight.

Weakening is expected after landfall, and the storm is expected to track across Alabama and northern Georgia as a Tropical Storm through Sunday and Sunday night. It should be noted that impacts from heavy rain and potential tornadoes will precede the most significant winds with this system and are possible as early as this evening.

During the height of the storm, winds of 30 to 40 mph will be possible with gusts as high as 50 mph across far northwest Georgia. Storm total rainfall is expected to be on the order of 3 to 6 inches north of a line from Rome, to Dawsonville, to Homer with locally higher amounts possible.

Sunday

Early Sunday, at around midnight, Nate will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane. It will move northeast and into north Georgia on Sunday evening. The potential for rain will intensify and we could see some tropical storm force gusts. The potential for severe storms and isolated tornado spin-ups will be likely into Monday morning.

Monday

By early Monday morning, Nate will have moved over eastern Tennessee but Georgia will still be within the cone and we can still see some potential overnight storms.

