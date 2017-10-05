Timeline | The path of Tropical Storm Nate and what it means for Georgia

Tropical Storm Nate was gathering strength as it approached the Gulf of Mexico on a track toward the southeastern U.S. (Photo: National Hurricane Center)

As Tropical Depression 16 is upgraded to Tropical Storm Nate, we are tracking to see where it is going and how it will impact Georgia's weather.

Thursday

TS Nate is making is near Nicaragua and Honduras and will move into the northwestern area of the Caribbean later tonight.

Friday

Then, it will hit Cancun, Mexico by Friday afternoon.

Saturday

Nate then moves into the gulf, and by then it may or may not intensify into a Category 1 hurricane. Georgia still start to see clouds and should expect rainfall in the afternoon

Sunday

By early Sunday, Nate will make landfall between New Orleans and Pensacola, Florida. The outer bands of the storm will possibly bring rain to Georgia by Sunday.

