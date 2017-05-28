TIMELINE | When to expect severe weather over Memorial Day weekend

WXIA

ATLANTA – Much of the metro area woke up early Sunday morning to a line of strong storms that moved in from the west, and a series of severe thunderstorm watches issued by the National Weather Service.

By 8 am, however, most of the severe weather had moved through our area to the east and most of the watches had expired ahead of scheduled, leaving a forecast of mostly dry weather for the rest of Sunday.

Here’s a timeline of what we can expect moving throughout the rest of Memorial Day weekend:

SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING

There’s still the potential for spotty showers throughout the day, but 11Alive hometown meteorologist Chris Holcomb says there’s just a marginal risk for any of those storms to be severe.

“Definitely not a washout,” Holcomb says.

Even better, we’ll likely see some sun poking through the clouds late Sunday afternoon and into the early evening hours.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Another rounds of showers and a few thunderstorms is expected to develop overnight.

MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY MORNING

Any overnight showers are expected to break up Monday morning, leading to a dryer Memorial Day morning. Expect to wake up to mostly cloudy skies with perhaps a little bit of sun peeking through.

MEMORIAL DAY AFTERNOON

We have a 50 percent chance of another round of showers and storms expected to develop later in the day on Monday, with some of those storms possibly being strong. The severe storms will be scattered around, and not very widespread.

Chance for heat of the day thunderstorms continues each and everyday for the rest of the week!

