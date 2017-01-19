Timing of severe weather moving through metro Atlanta

Three waves of rain and storms are moving our way. The first one moves in tonight. 11Alive StormTrackers are checking the latest patterns to determine when they'll arrive and how they could impact you.

THURSDAY

Thunderstorms are possible late Thursday, first hitting the north west part of the state and then moving into metro Atlanta.

The strongest thunderstorms could be found along the border between Georgia and Alabama in the northern counties. Thunderstorms are expected to arrive around 7:00 p.m. in these areas.

Metro area can expect to see thunderstorms closer to 10:00 and 11:00 Thursday night. The storms will bring heavy rain and wind. Marginal risks for severe weather are in the southwestern parts of the state.

FRIDAY

Showers from overnight could remain into Friday morning but will be light and mostly gone by the afternoon. Clouds should also clear out in the afternoon.

SATURDAY

The next round of storms will impact our area Saturday. 11Alive StormTracker Chris Holcomb said, "The storm prediction center has much of metro Atlanta in a 'slight' risk for severe storms. The main threat would be strong winds, large hail and a slight chance for an isolated tornado."

Metro Atlanta has a slight risk for severe weather. Further east, the risk becomes marginal during the morning..

SUNDAY

The main threat for severe weather will be early on Sunday. We will also have a chance for damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado.

