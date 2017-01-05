Tips for driving on ice versus snow

A car drives on a snow-covered highway (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

Icy highway (Photo: Getty Images)

With winter weather expected for the viewing area, we've rounded up some tips on driving on ice.

Many drivers are unfamiliar with driving on ice versus driving on snow. There are some similarities, but there are a few crucial differences too.

Here are some tips from AAA for driving on ice instead of snow:

Brake and accelerator pedals (Photo: Getty Images)

ACCELERATE AND DECELERATE SLOWLY

We've all seen it happen: A driver stopped at a street light spins out when they try to accelerate normally when it turns green. Or maybe you have seen drivers skid to a stop when the light turns red. The best solution for this is to start slowing down way before you think you need to and to gently press the accelerator pedal when the light turns green. This will prevent most issues in this area.

Colorado icy roads (Photo: Noel Brennan/9NEWS)

DRIVE SLOWLY

It seems like an obvious tip, but many people with snow tires are used to driving a pretty normal speed on snow-packed roads. On ice? That will just cause chain-reaction wrecks that will leave you with your head in your hands. Let the jerk speeding on the highway pass you. You'll guarantee your safety while that driver is being reckless.

Drivers on icy roads (Photo: Getty Images)

FOLLOW AT A SAFE DISTANCE

The typical dry pavement following distance is three to four seconds - or two car-lengths - behind the driver in front of you. For ice? You need to double that number, so keep four car lengths in front of you, just in case that driver isn't heeding the same amount of caution you are.

A brake and accelerator pedal (Photo: Getty Images)

KNOW YOUR BRAKES

If you slam on your brakes when coming to a stop, you're not only going to skid, you're most likely going to spin out due to lack of traction on the road. Just remember that driving on ice really is similar to putting your car on an ice rink. It's not safe. So lift your feet off the accelerator completely and keep your steering wheel fixed in the position it's in. Slowing down will give you more control and prevent needless damage. Do not touch the brakes. Doing so will likely cause you to skid.

AVOID STOPPING

It sounds counter-intuitive, but stopping is one of the more dangerous things to do while driving on ice. Slow down, of course, but if you can avoid coming to a complete stop - and thus avoiding lots of the issues connected to stopping on ice - do so. Put on your caution lights if you're worried about coming to a safe, complete stop.

Icicles near a road (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

BE CAREFUL ON HILLS

While driving on snow, you can accelerate up a hill because there's traction. On ice? You'll just spin out or careen off the road. Also, don't stop while you're going up a hill. On ice, you risk not being able to start up again. The same rule applies for hills as for most icy roads: go slowly and consistently.

Iced-over road (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

BLACK ICE IS TRICKY

What is black ice? Black ice refers to a thin coating of glazed ice on a surface. The ice itself is not black, but virtually transparent, allowing the often black road below to be seen through it. So how do you avoid black ice if you can't quite see it? Black ice usually forms at just about the freezing point. Sometimes in frigid weather conditions on highways, black ice will form due to the heat of tires on the road coupled with the freezing temperature. Keep an eye on the weather and highway reports. Black ice forms most commonly at night or in the early morning when the temperatures are at their lowest, or when the sun isn't around to warm the roads. Black ice tends to form on parts of the road without much sunshine, such as along a tree-lined route or a tunnel. It will also form more frequently on roads that are less traveled on. Black ice forms readily on bridges, overpasses and the road beneath overpasses. This is because the cold air is able to cool both the top and under the bridge or overpass, bringing about faster freezing. So knowing where black ice typically forms helps you avoid it.

Whoops! (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

OH NO! YOU'VE HIT A PATCH OF ICE! WHAT NOW?!

If you do hit black ice, your first reaction must be to remain calm and avoid overreacting. The general rule is to do as little as possible and allow the car to pass over the ice. Do not hit the brakes, and try to keep the steering wheel straight. If you feel the back end of your car sliding left or right, make a very gentle turn of the steering wheel in the same direction. If you try to struggle against it by steering in the opposite direction, you risk skidding or spinning out.

Woman clears off her roof (Photo: Getty Images)

STAY HOME IF POSSIBLE

We know that many offices don't close when there's ice on the roads, but if you have the option to not go out in the mess, avoid it!