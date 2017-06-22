A TORNADO WARNING is in effect for parts of Bartow, Cherokee Cobb and Pickens Counties until 4:30 p.m.

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

If you see wind damage, hail or flooding wait until the storm has passed.

© 2017 WXIA-TV