Tornado watch issued for Georgia counties

Tornado Watch issued on 3.1.17

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for more than a dozen Georgia counties.

Nineteen counties are under the watch that lasts until 7PM with threats that include tornadoes, scattered large hail and isolated very large hail up to two inches in diameter. Heavy and damaging winds up to 70 MPH are possible.

Ahead of the storms, several school districts canceled classes or closed early. More on school closings, here: http://on.11alive.com/2mEYZOv

Storms are supposed to begin arriving in the afternoon. Here is a timeline: http://on.11alive.com/2mF20yn

Counties under the tornado watch are:

Bartow

Catoosa

Chattooga

Cherokee

Dade

Dawson

Fannin

Floyd

Gilmer

Gordon

Lumpkin

Murray

Pickens

Polk

Towns

Union

Walker

White

Whitfield

