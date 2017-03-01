Tornado watch issued for Georgia counties

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for more than a dozen Georgia counties.
Nineteen counties are under the watch that lasts until 7PM with threats that include tornadoes, scattered large hail and isolated very large hail up to two inches in diameter. Heavy and damaging winds up to 70 MPH are possible.
Ahead of the storms, several school districts canceled classes or closed early. More on school closings, here: http://on.11alive.com/2mEYZOv
Storms are supposed to begin arriving in the afternoon. Here is a timeline: http://on.11alive.com/2mF20yn
Counties under the tornado watch are:
Bartow
Catoosa
Chattooga
Cherokee
Dade
Dawson
Fannin
Floyd
Gilmer
Gordon
Lumpkin
Murray
Pickens
Polk
Towns
Union
Walker
White
Whitfield
