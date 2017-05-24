(Photo: maxuser)

A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Union County, GA until 12:30. At 11:55, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Notterly Dam, or 10 miles northwest of Blairsville, moving northeast at 50 mph.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for portions of north Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee through 6 pm Wednesday.

Primary threats include damaging wind gusts to 70 mph, isolated hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter, and a few tornadoes are likely.

The tornado watch includes Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gilmer, Gordon, Gwinnett, Habersham, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Meriwether, Morgan, Murray, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Rabun, Rockdale, Spalding, Towns, Troup, Union, Walker, Walton, White and Whitfield counties in Georgia along with the city of Atlanta.

11Alive Meteorologist Chesley McNeil says the Flash Flood Watch that had been issued for much of north and central Georgia has been extended through 8 PM Wednesday.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through Wednesday evening across the state, bringing several rounds of heavy rain to metro Atlanta with an additional one-to-two inches of rainfall possible.

Flooding in low-lying and flood prone areas is likely, especially in urban areas. Creeks, streams and rivers may overflow their banks.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the eastern half of the metro area from a Marginal Risk to a Slight Risk for strong to severe thunderstorms for Wednesday, as storms move across the state.

Stay with 11Alive and 11Alive.com for updated weather statements and possible weather warnings throughout the day.

MORE | Current weather forecast

WATCH | Weather cameras

INTERACT | Tell us what you see by posting on our Facebook page or Tweet using #Storm11

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2017 WXIA-TV