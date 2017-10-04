Tropical Depression 16 radar: Current forecast track, spaghetti models

All eyes are on Tropical Depression 16 right now as it brews in the Gulf of Mexico.

As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, the tropical system was centered about 70 miles west northwest of San Andres Island, and about 95 miles south-southeast of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua. Maximum sustained winds are at 35 mph with higher gusts. It is moving to the northwest at 6 mph.

Tropical depression likely to become tropical storm overnight, Ga. in its crosshairs

Many computer models used to help forecast where the storm might go has it bringing tropical weather to the Gulf Coast and even Georgia later this week. Please note -- the track will likely change, so keep checking back on this page for the very latest.

Forecast track

Spaghetti models

Satellite image

