Tree crashes through roof of home in Peachtree Corners

GWINNETT COUNTY - Thunderstorms that rolled through Metro Atlanta Wednesday evening caused a huge tree to fall on a home in Peachtree Corners.

The tree left a gaping hole in the master bedroom and bathroom of the one story ranch style home on 5000 block of Williamsport Drive NW around 7:15 p.m.

The damage caused a small gas leak in the home that was secured. Firefighters said the tree broke midway up the trunk and fell from the backyard to the front of the house.

Residents inside escaped without any injuries.

PHOTOS | Tree splits roof of Peachtree Corners home



WXIA