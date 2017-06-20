Tropical Storm Cindy churns closer to Gulf coast

(Photo: maxuser)

Tropical Storm Cindy continues to move closer to the Gulf coast.

It was upgraded to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon and now has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It was stationary earlier, but is now located just less than 300 miles off the coast of Morgan City, La. It will begin moving toward the northwest.

It is forecast to have winds remaining around 45 mph where it is expected to make landfall near the Texas and Louisiana border late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The storm is expected to bring flooding rain over much of the Gulf coast, but don't focus just on the forecast of the center of the storm at landfall. Many areas east of the center will get plenty of Gulf moisture feeding in. This moisture will be enhanced by the flow around Cindy. That will bring rain not only to the Gulf coast, but it will spread more rain into Georgia as well.

Many parts of the Gulf coast closed their beaches to swimmers Tuesday. Panama City, South Walton, Destin, Orange Beach and Gulf Shores had double red flags today due to rough surf. These conditions will remain dangerous as Cindy continues to churn up the Gulf waters.

Cindy is not the only tropical system being tracked. Tropical storm Bret in also in the Caribbean just north of South America. Bret weakened Tuesday and is now a remnant low pressure system. The National Hurricane Center issued its last advisory on Bret Tuesday afternoon.

