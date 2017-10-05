Tropical Storm Nate moving northward

Spaghetti models as of 5 pm on Thursday, October 5 (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA - Tropical Storm Nate was moving over parts of Honduras back toward the open waters of the Caribbean Sea. It will skirt past the Yucatan Peninsula before entering the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, where it is expected to intensify.

11Alive Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb says Nate is forecast to become a hurricane once it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. It will move toward the northern Gulf Coast this weekend.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Tropical Storm Nate was centered about 40 miles west-southwest of Puerto Lempira, Honduras or about 425 miles south-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. Maximum sustained winds are at 40 miles per hour with higher gusts. It was moving to the north-northwest at 10 mph. This motion is expected to continue for the next several days, with a significant increase in forward speed.

On its present track, the center of Nate should move across eastern Honduras Thursday evening and back out over the open waters of the northwestern Caribbean Sea overnight and into Friday.

The center of the storm is expected to move near or over the northeastern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula late Friday, before entering the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday.

All of Georgia is in the forecast cone at this point

Chris says rain is expected from the storm, but at this point, it is too early to forecast just how much rain and what sort of impact the storm will make on the metro Atlanta and north Georgia areas.

The most recent storm track suggests that Nate will likely make landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River as a hurricane on Sunday, but Chris points out that the cone stretches from western Louisiana eastward to the Florida panhandle. On its currently projected path, we will likely see some heavy rains, but the forecast will have to be fine-tuned as we get closer to the weekend.

The government of Mexico has issued a Hurricane Watch from Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Sandy Bay Sirpi, Nicaragua to Punta Castilla, Honduras and Punta Herrero, Mexico to Rio Lagartos, Mexico.

A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm conditions are expected or occurring in the warned area. A Hurricane Watch means hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area.

Interests across the northern and eastern Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Florida are advised to monitor the progress of the storm as it moves northward. A Hurricane Watch and a Storm Surge Watch will likely be issued for portions of the northern Gulf Coastal regions late Thursday night or Friday morning.

