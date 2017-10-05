Tropical Storm Nate signals possible flight delays and flooded roads

Travelers work their way through Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (Photo: Barry Williams/Getty Images, 2005 Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- For many metro Atlantans, Friday starts a 3-day Columbus Day weekend. But that also signals possible road and air traffic delays.

One look at the radar tells us that the path of Tropical Storm Nate is still uncertain. But no matter where it heads, it could mean flooded roads and closed airports.

For travelers planning a quick holiday weekend getaway leaving from Hartsfield-Jackson, the tropical storm and its direction and intensity could quickly upset your weekend.

Delta says tonight the projected path of Nate could mean flight disruptions in cities along the Louisiana and Alabama coast.

Those decisions are expected Friday but the good news is that the airline does not expect any significant cancellations at Hartsfield-Jackson.

Southwest, based in Dallas, told 11Alive that its operations team is continuing to monitor the path and intensity of the storm. Just like Delta, it will wait for a more definite storm path before announcing any changes in service.

For passengers, the best guidance now is to carefully watch your airline's website for cancellations and install your carrier’s mobile app and request immediate alerts on flight changes.

Also, be sure to know the airline policy on change fees if you must reschedule.

And if you are planning to drive toward the Louisiana, Alabama or the Florida coasts, check out road conditions before you leave, and take precautions.

“Make sure that the vehicle is properly maintained; make sure you have good tread on your tires; have an emergency kit in your vehicle that contains batteries, and medical supplies; and make sure you have a half a tank or more of gasoline in your vehicle,” said Garrett Townsend of Auto Club South.

Remember it is a holiday weekend and expect more road traffic and extra security delays at the airport.

