Tropical Storm Nate strengthening in the Gulf: How will it affect Georgia?

Late Friday afternoon, the center of Tropical Storm Nate was located just east of the Yucatan Peninsula and was about to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

11Alive Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb said Nate is expected to become a hurricane once moves out into the Gulf and accelerate, moving toward the northern Gulf Coast by late Saturday or early Sunday.

As of 5 p.m., Friday, Tropical Storm Nate was centered about 80 miles east of Cozumel, Mexico. Maximum sustained winds are at 60 mph with higher gusts. It is now moving to the north-northwest at 21 mph. This motion is expected to continue for the next several days.

A hurricane warning has been issued for the northern Gulf Coast, from Grand Isle, Louisiana to the Alabama-Florida border. This includes metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A storm surge warning is also in effect from Morgan City, Louisiana to the Okaloosa-Walton County line in Florida, and includes the northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from west of Grand Isle to Morgan City, Louisiana, and from east of the Alabama-Florida border to the Okaloosa-Walton County, Florida line.

A hurricane watch has been issued from east of the Alabama-Florida line to the Okaloosa-Walton County line and west of Grand Isle, Louisiana to Morgan City, Louisiana. A storm surge Watch has been issued for areas from the Okaloosa-Walton County line to Indian Pass, Florida.

A tropical storm watch has been issued from east of the Okaloosa-Walton County line to Indian Pass, Florida, and west of Morgan City, Louisiana to Intracoastal City, Louisiana.

HOW WILL IT IMPACT GEORGIA

The latest forecast track has Nate moving across parts of Alabama and approaching northwest Georgia by Sunday afternoon or evening. Based on the current track, the likelihood of seeing tropical-storm-force winds in excess of 40 mph is possible in or near metro Atlanta from Nate is increasing.

Several hours of these types of winds would likely bring down trees and power lines over portions of the metro area.

Chris says that along with the high winds, heavy rains and severe weather are possible across north Georgia, with anywhere from 2-to-6 inches of rain possible, and isolated rainfall amounts of up to 10 inches. This could bring flash floods in streams and creeks, as well as in areas of poor drainage across the metro area.

Severe weather in tropical storm feeder bands could spawn a few isolated spin-up tornadoes across parts of north Georgia.

The National Weather Service advises that as the storm track becomes more organized Friday evening and into Saturday, tropical storm watches may be issued for parts of north and central Georgia ahead of Nate.

A hurricane warning means hurricane conditions are possible within the warned area, usually within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Warning is issued for coastal areas when life-threatening inundation from storm surge is possible, generally within 36 hours. In both cases, immediate life-saving precautions are imperative.

A tropical storm warning is issued when tropical storm conditions and tropical storm force winds are possible in the warned area within 36 hours.

Hurricane and storm surge watches are issued when hurricane and life-threatening storm surge conditions are possible in the watch areas within 48 hours. A tropical storm watch is issued when tropical storm conditions are possible in the warned area within 48 hours.

