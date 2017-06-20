Heavy rains and flooding on Mimms Road forced rescues Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Gwinnett County Police Departmetn) (Photo: WXIA)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- Firefighters were forced into swiftwater rescues mode at a metro area businesses after waist to chest deep water was reported in the parking lot.

According to the Gwinnett County Fire Department, the flooding is at 6875 Mimms Drive NW near Pleasantdale Road in the Doraville/Atlanta area. Officials said several vehicles and a business down a hill are surrounded by water.

Right now, firefighters are helping employees of the business, Process Control Cooperation, get out of the parking lot and to higher ground. Crews are escorting more than two dozen people on foot where the water is shallow enough. Several others had to be rescued using rafts.

Flooding in parking lot of 6875 Mimms Rd (Atlanta-Gwinnett). pic.twitter.com/xtSraL9ONS — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) June 20, 2017

11Alive's Joe Henke spoke to one of those rescued employees, Willy Mosley, who were trying to find a way out.

"It was a little after lunch and the rain stated really pouring down, and we figured it was just going to be a little shower but it kept coming down," Mosley said. "It got to the point where it flooded the parking lot. Some of the people got out, but most of us got caught. Some of the cars are flooded out now -- the ones that were trying to get out.

So far, no one has been reported injured, but officials said several vehicles will remain stranded in the parking lot until the water recedes.

