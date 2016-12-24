Sunday Forecast 12242016_7am

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Horrific attack leaves Burney area residents reeling
-
Judge surprised her video went viral
-
Dog's visit to Santa ends in tragedy
-
Experts: Uncommon condition killed Alan Thicke
-
Identity of victim in fatal crash released
-
FBI investigating U.S. church threats
-
Deadly wreck shuts down Ga 400 at Lenox Road
-
Rapper Young Thug arrested
More Stories
-
Speed a factor in deadly GA 400 Christmas Eve crashDec 24, 2016, 8:33 a.m.
-
Dozens displaced in Christmas eve apartment fireDec 24, 2016, 1:44 p.m.
-
Santa Claus is coming to town ... and you can track…Dec 24, 2016, 4:16 p.m.