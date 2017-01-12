Thursday Forecast 01122017_7am

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Gun store owner shoots, kills robber
-
Video shows gun and pawn store shootout
-
Outrage Over White Actor Playing Michael Jackson
-
Sasha Obama missing from farewell speech to study
-
Prince William comforts young child, talks losing his 'mummy' too
-
Newborn shares birthday with mother, father
-
Teen shot near abandoned Fairburn Road house
-
Woman gives birth to 14-pound baby
-
Exhausted deer rescued after hours on ice
-
Search for attempted child abduction suspect
More Stories
-
14-year-old found shot, undressed in front of vacant homeJan 11, 2017, 10:21 p.m.
-
Funeral Mass set for Georgia woman slain in Florida airportJan 10, 2017, 5:50 p.m.
-
Ark. mother of four builds home by watching YouTube…Jan 12, 2017, 1:51 a.m.