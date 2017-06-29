Weather Timeline | And the rain returns for the weekend

ATLANTA - The rain is coming back to Georgia. Here is a timeline of when to expect it to return.

THURSDAY MORNING

Expect to see scattered showers early on in the afternoon and then more widespread isolated showers after about 2:00 p.m. There will be some thunder storms developing during your drive home from work and some of those storms will be hefty, so drive carefully and don't forget your umbrella.

The chances of you getting wet is about 60% so that means not everyone will get rained on at the same time, but it's always better to have your umbrella and not need it than to need it and not have it.

THURSDAY NIGHT / FRIDAY MORNING

We will continue to see chances of scattered thunderstorms overnight and into Friday afternoon.

THE WEEKEND

We will see a possible break in the rain going overnight into Saturday. Then later on, we should expect to see some more heavy rains pop up again.

By Sunday, the rain should finally start to clear out and there will only be a 30% chance of rain. So hopefully, we'll have a dry Fourth of July.

We are not expecting any severe weather but there could be a chance for some flash flooding for those areas that are prone to floods.

