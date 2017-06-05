(Photo: Kish, Phillip)

11Alive Meteorologist Chesley McNeil saysscattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across parts of metro Atlanta on Monday. Up to 2 inches of rain could fall in some areas.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued in the following counties until 8 p.m. Tuesday: Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dade, Dawson, Fannin, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gordon, Hall, Lumpkin, Murray, Pickens, Towns, Union, Walker, White, Whitfield.

What you can expect:

Monday Afternoon

Scattered showers are expected as temperatures remain at 79 degrees. Broken clouds will move across the sky as the wind blows at around 20 mph WNW. Humidity is about 74%. Air pressure is 29.82". Visibility is around 4 miles.

Monday afternoon rush hour

Temperatures will rise to 80 degrees with a chance of possible thunderstorms by 4 p.m.

Monday evening and night

Tonight, temperatures will drop to 67 degrees. Wind will be 7mph. WSW. There's an 80% chance of heavy thunderstorms.

