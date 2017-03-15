Wednesday night forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Deadly shooting near Loganville
-
EXCLUSIVE ' Alleged human trafficking victim: 'I was just a little puppet'
-
Inside the alleged human trafficking Sandy Springs mansion
-
Mom who lost only son in DUI police chase cannot have more kids
-
Arrest man in Loganville teen murder
-
White House: President paid $38M in income taxes
-
Watch ' Dramatic emergency landing detailed on FAA audio
-
911 call leads to raid on $1M home
-
Woman: Trafficking suspect tried to lure me
More Stories
-
Federal judge blocks President Trump's second travel…Mar 15, 2017, 6:58 p.m.
-
Sandy Springs human trafficking victims allegedly…Mar 15, 2017, 6:32 p.m.
-
Full text of temporary restraining order blocking…Mar 15, 2017, 7:41 p.m.