Wind Advisory in place until Monday afternoon

A windy advisory is in place for parts of Northeast Georgia.
Winds between 15 to 25 MPH are expected with gusts up to 40 MPH. The advisory is in place until 1:00 Monday afternoon.
The strong winds could bring down tree limbs and some weaker trees. Unsecured outdoor items may be blown down.
