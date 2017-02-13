Wind Advisory in place until Monday afternoon

WXIA
A wind advisory is in place for North Georgia counties.

A windy advisory is in place for parts of Northeast Georgia.

Winds between 15 to 25 MPH are expected with gusts up to 40 MPH. The advisory is in place until 1:00 Monday afternoon.

The strong winds could bring down tree limbs and some weaker trees. Unsecured outdoor items may be blown down. 

