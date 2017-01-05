WXIA
Close

Winter Storm Warning in effect for metro Atlanta and north Georgia

Chesley McNeil and Kristen Reed, WXIA 3:43 PM. EST January 05, 2017

ATLANTA - A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for metro Atlanta and north Georgia.  We continue to track snow that will move into parts of north Georgia late afternoon Friday.  The metro area will see the switchover to snow during the evening hours on Friday.  

The winter storm warning goes into effect at 1 p.m. Friday for extreme north Georgia.  That includes the counties of Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon and Floyd.  Snow showers could begin in these counties during the afternoon hours.

The winter storm warning for the metro area begins at 4 p.m. Friday.  That includes Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, Dekalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Harris and Talbot.

Metro Atlanta could see 1-3 inches of snow late Friday into Saturday.  Some localized areas east of Atlanta could see a little more.  

Tips | Winter Weather Hacks

The big question: Will there be snow?

Atlanta prepares for snow | Here's what to know

Photos | Snowy pics that'll make you wish it was Atlanta 

MORE | Current weather forecast

WATCH | Weather cameras

INTERACT | Tell us what you see by posting on our Facebook page or Tweet using #Storm11

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

(© 2017 WXIA)

WXIA

The big question: Will there be snow?

WXIA

School closings for impending weather (UPDATING)

WXIA

Snow Watch | Winter Weather Timeline

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories