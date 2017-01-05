Winter Storm Warning in effect for metro Atlanta and north Georgia

ATLANTA - A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for metro Atlanta and north Georgia. We continue to track snow that will move into parts of north Georgia late afternoon Friday. The metro area will see the switchover to snow during the evening hours on Friday.
The winter storm warning goes into effect at 1 p.m. Friday for extreme north Georgia. That includes the counties of Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon and Floyd. Snow showers could begin in these counties during the afternoon hours.
The winter storm warning for the metro area begins at 4 p.m. Friday. That includes Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, Dekalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Harris and Talbot.
Metro Atlanta could see 1-3 inches of snow late Friday into Saturday. Some localized areas east of Atlanta could see a little more.
