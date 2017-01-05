WXIA
Winter storm watch issued for metro Atlanta counties

A winter storm watch is in effect for several Georgia counties until Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued the watch that begins Friday evening.

Chesley McNeil and Kristen Reed, WXIA 7:34 AM. EST January 05, 2017

ATLANTA - A winter storm watch is in effect for several Georgia counties until Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued the watch that begins Friday evening.

A winter storm watch means we're watching for the potential of snow, sleet or ice to form in the area beginning late on Friday. Early figures show a possible one to three inches of snow according to some models. 

This weather could lead to slick roads as temperatures will be below freezing.

Counties affected include:
Henry, Madison, Upson, Lamar, Meriwether, Banks, Coweta, Pike, Walton, Douglas, Rockdale, Paulding, Harris, Monroe, Pickens, Heard, Clayton, Dawson, Carroll, Cobb, DeKalb, Oglethorpe, Fulton, Haralson, Lumpkin, Talbot, Troup, Jasper, Bartow, Clarke, Fayette, Gwinnett, Jackson, White, Barrow, Butts, Cherokee, Morgan, Polk, Spalding, Newton, Forsyth, Hall, Oconee

The big question: Will there be snow?

