Winter storm watch issued for metro Atlanta counties

ATLANTA - A winter storm watch is in effect for several Georgia counties until Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued the watch that begins Friday evening.
Watch Atlanta Alive now for updates from StormTracker Chesley McNeil
A winter storm watch means we're watching for the potential of snow, sleet or ice to form in the area beginning late on Friday. Early figures show a possible one to three inches of snow according to some models.
This weather could lead to slick roads as temperatures will be below freezing.
Counties affected include:
Henry, Madison, Upson, Lamar, Meriwether, Banks, Coweta, Pike, Walton, Douglas, Rockdale, Paulding, Harris, Monroe, Pickens, Heard, Clayton, Dawson, Carroll, Cobb, DeKalb, Oglethorpe, Fulton, Haralson, Lumpkin, Talbot, Troup, Jasper, Bartow, Clarke, Fayette, Gwinnett, Jackson, White, Barrow, Butts, Cherokee, Morgan, Polk, Spalding, Newton, Forsyth, Hall, Oconee
StormTrackers fine-tune your chances for weekend winter weather
The big question: Will there be snow?
Photos | Snowy pics that'll make you wish it was Atlanta
MORE | Current weather forecast
WATCH | Weather cameras
INTERACT | Tell us what you see by posting on our Facebook page or Tweet using #Storm11
UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here
Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.
POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs