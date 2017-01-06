Keeping your smart phone charged and protected during winter weather conditions can be challenging, but Marietta-based Staymobile has tips to help you stay connected.

Keep your phone with you and use your body temperature or layers to keep it warm. If you have to leave it in the car, turn the phone off instead of putting it to sleep. Cases also help to keep phones from getting too cold. Be extra careful with your phone. Freezing temperatures can make the glass surfaces more sensitive to cracks and breaks, especially if there's already a flaw or nick in any of the glass. Don't be alarmed by erratic battery performance since lithium-ion batteries are sensitive to the cold. A cold phone battery can drain faster than normal. In some cases, the phone will show ample power before suddenly going dead. The problem is likely only temporary, and the battery should behave normally when the device is brought back up to warmer temperatures. Plan ahead and keep your phone charged with back-up power source handy. Check with your phone manufacturer for the safe temperature range. Some phones are safe in temperatures as low as -4 degrees, but others don't operate well if it's colder than 32 degrees.

