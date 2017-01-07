WXIA
Church closures pour in, icy roads persist throughout metro Atlanta

Christopher Buchanan, WXIA 3:22 PM. EST January 07, 2017

ATLANTA -- The most dramatic moments may be in the past, but ice and cold weather are still forcing closures in the church community.

Throughout metro Atlanta, churches have announced varying closures for Saturday and Sunday depending on need.

This comes as temperatures in the 20s have slowed the thawing of ice left over from sleet and some snow on Friday night.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, accidents on roads around the metro area have been limited, but many are still cautious of possible slick roads and black ice.

To see an updating list of church closures, go to: http://www.11alive.com/closings.

