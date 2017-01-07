DeKalb warming stations updated for Sunday

DECATUR, Ga. – DeKalb County announces the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency has several warming centers available for citizens to use Sunday as the county is under a wind chill advisory until noon.
The following locations are available:
• Fire Station 3, 24 N. Clarendon Ave., Avondale Estates, Ga. 30002
• Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, Ga. 30294
• Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, Ga. 30316
• Fire Station 25, 7136 Rockbridge, Stone Mountain, Ga. 30087
Additionally, the administrative area of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, located 4415 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA 30032, and open 24 hours a day, is available as a warming center.
For up-to-date information during the weather event, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov for emergency messages, news releases and social media posts.
