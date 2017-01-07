WXIA
DeKalb warming stations updated for Sunday

Warming centers are opening around metro Atlanta at police department and fire departments.

Tim Darnell , WXIA 12:40 AM. EST January 08, 2017

DECATUR, Ga. – DeKalb County announces the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency has several warming centers available for citizens to use Sunday as the county is under a wind chill advisory until noon.

The following locations are available:

Fire Station 3, 24 N. Clarendon Ave., Avondale Estates, Ga. 30002
Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, Ga. 30294
Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, Ga. 30316
Fire Station 25, 7136 Rockbridge, Stone Mountain, Ga. 30087

Additionally, the administrative area of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, located 4415 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA 30032, and open 24 hours a day, is available as a warming center.

For up-to-date information during the weather event, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov for emergency messages, news releases and social media posts.

(© 2017 WXIA)

WXIA

