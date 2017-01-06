GA Department of Transportation pre-treats roads ahead of storm

ATLANTA - Crews from the Georgia Department of Transportation started pre-treating metro roads hours ahead of approaching snow, using a brine mixture the agency once viewed as a risk.

Dozens of trucks began spreading the salt and water mixture beginning at 9 a.m., Thursday night. By Friday morning, interstates and state roads were soaked with the solution that helps keep roadways from freezing.

GDOT once considered pre-treating roads with brine as a risk. Rain that moves in ahead of snow can wash the mixture off of the roadway. Traffic can do the same.



“And it would not be of any benefit,” says GDOT’s Dale Brantley. “That was the big concern, and at the same time, it's a totally different resource.”

When snow fell over roads that were not pre-treated, leading to the famous gridlock now known as Snowjam 2014, GDOT did some re-thinking.



“Once we decided it was potentially worth the risk, and the possibility there would be some benefit there, we invested the resources and we're seeing some success.”



GDOT now has 30 vehicles statewide that can spread brine, including 10 trucks that were added to the fleet for this winter. There are 14 tanks that can each store 11-thousand gallons of the salt-water mix. Brine makers can create 5,000 gallons of the mixture per hour.

Gwinnett County, the city of Atlanta, and Cobb County are among the jurisdictions that have also added brine to their winter weather arsenal.

