Georgia Power: Power restored to 67,000 customers

ATLANTA -- After a night of ice and some snow, Georgia Power reports that it has restored power to most of its customers who found themselves without it early Saturday morning.

In less than 24 hours, the utility company says it restored power to more than 67,000 customers - or over 98 percent of those impacted by the winter storm than crossed from Friday night into the weekend morning hours.

In a statement from Georgia Power, the company said it owed the quick response to more than 1,200 personnel working on issues as they arose.

Georgia Power is still looking into 100 individual cases and 1,500 customers without power. Most of those customers, the company said, lost power after the storm itself due to winds that moved in immediately after.

Most of those should see light once again by 10 p.m. Saturday.

Georgia Power warns residents not to touch downed lines or low-hanging wires that followed the storm.

Also, officials caution residents against pulling tree limbs off of downed lines or entering areas with debris or downed trees since buried power lines may be exposed or damaged.

To report any outages, customers can call 888-891-0938 or interact with Georgia Power’s social media pages. To stay up to date on the status of any outages that may occur, customers can sign up to receive free alerts online or check the outage map.

