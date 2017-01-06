Ice accumulation possible with this winter storm

As this winter storm blows through the North Georgia and Atlanta metro areas, accumulating ice could be an issue in some places.

11Alive Stormtracker Chesley McNeil said the snow and rain mix will fall for a longer period of time south of Atlanta making it likely that ice will start to accumulate.

"Mixing will take place a lot longer as the temperatures begin to fall," he said.

Black ice could also be an issue Saturday morning while the temperatures are still low. The Georgia Department of Transportation is treating interstates and bridges to prevent the black ice from forming.

"Most of the interstates will be pre-treated but there is also a possibility for refreeze," 11Alive Traffic Tracker Crash Clark said.

"I would mainly be concerned with surface streets," he said.

