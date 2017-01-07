Mad about no snow? You're not alone

OK, so we got this one kinda wrong.

Snow 2017 turned out to be pretty much a bust over most of metro Atlanta, save for Cobb and Cherokee counties.

While it did snow in the north Georgia mountains in places like White County and Blue Ridge, so many people are just plain disappointed.

11Alive Stormtracker and Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb addressed the concerns on his Facebook page this morning.

Here's a look at some of the comments left by Facebook followers on 11Alive's page, registering their displeasure:

Even Holcomb's daughter took a jab at her weather-forecaster dad:

But at least one of our viewers was thankful for our efforts to provide you with the best news and information possible:

And then there's this viewer who appreciated the fact that we came clean on our forecasts:

PHOTOS: Winter Storm 2017