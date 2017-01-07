WXIA
MARTA announces modified schedule for some routes amid winter temps

Christopher Buchanan, WXIA 4:32 PM. EST January 07, 2017

ATLANTA -- Icy conditions will mean a change to public transportation schedules in Atlanta on Saturday.

MARTA released schedule changes Saturday afternoon that change will affect specific routes. Those include: 

  • Route 42 – Pryor Road/McDaniel Street
  • Route 68 – Donnelly/Beecher
  • Route 82 – Camp Creek/Welcome All
  • Route 170 – Brownlee Road/Peyton
  • Route 180 – Fairburn/Palmetto

MARTA officials are asking the public to work with them through potential delays.

"A modified schedule means that the buses are running; however, the wait times might be longer than usual as our operators navigate the roadways," the organization said in a media release. "We ask for our customers’ patience and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience."

The MARTA customer care center will open at 5 p.m. Customers are advised to check itsmarta.com, MARTA’s Facebook page, @MARTAService on Twitter and 11Alive for service updates.

The move comes as Fulton County warns against travel on Saturday evening.  Officials with the county said that some melting of snow and ice on roads is taking place but may linger in patches along roads and sidewalks after sunsets.

Meanwhile, churches across metro Atlanta are closing or delaying services to account for the continued winter temperatures.

(© 2017 WXIA)


