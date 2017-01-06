More than 7,800 outages listed in metro Atlanta at midnight Saturday

ATLANTA -- This round of winter weather is expected to bring several inches of snow and even some ice to the metro area. With that chance, comes the possibility for power outages.

As of 12 a.m., about 7,800 people were listed without power around metro Atlanta, though outages have been appearing and disappearing rapidly on the map as crews work in one area and new outages arise elsewhere.

Georgia Power is staying on top of the forecast and says it has crews around the state ready to respond. Crews in neighboring states are also on standby in case extra help is needed.

11Alive spoke to Georgia Power officials on Friday and a spokesman said they'll be expecting more extensive outages if the weather brings in a lot of freezing rain.

Ahead of the story, the company urged its customers to charge all their electronic devices and to make sure they had extra batteries for flashlights and other equipment.

To report any outages, customers can call 888-891-0938 or interact with Georgia Power’s social media pages. To stay up to date on the status of any outages that may occur, customers can sign up to receive free alerts online or check the outage map.

