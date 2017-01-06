WXIA
Snow Mountain closes because of... snow

Alec McQuade, WXIA 7:05 PM. EST January 06, 2017

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. -- If you were hoping to enjoy a snow day at Snow Mountain, you're out of luck.

Stone Mountain Park's Snow Mountain will be closed on Saturday because of, well, snow. Yes, even Stone Mountain recognized the #Irony on its Facebook page.

A spokesperson for Stone Mountain told 11Alive it is closing for the safety of its employees and guests, who they do not want traveling in hazardous conditions.

Metro Atlanta is expected to receive anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of snow overnight Friday and into Saturday morning. The weather has forced the park to close all of its attractions on Saturday. 

If customers have already purchased tickets for a snow mountain session on Saturday, they can visit the park's Rescheduling Form.

Snow mountain is open until February 26 and features a 400-foot tubing fill and acres of snow-play activities.

