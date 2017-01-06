Traffic backups are already beginning in Metro Atlanta. (Photo: Haney, Adrianne)

ATLANTA -- Rain and a wintry mix has already started falling in Metro Atlanta, and the mass exodus has begun.

The rush to leave work, pick up kids, and do last-minute shopping has begun and traffic is thickening up.

Officials have already asked for everyone to be off the roads by 4 p.m., the same time a winter storm warning goes into effect for North Georgia and the Metro area.

At that time, Georgia Department of Transportation crews will also ramp up their efforts to treat the roads with brine. Having everyone off the roads at that time will help with that process.

11Alive's Deidre Johnson will be monitoring the traffic on our Facebook page.

See any slick spots? Report them to us on the 11Alive Facebook page or by email and we'll add them to this story.

PHOTOS | Crews prepare to brine roads

(© 2017 WXIA)