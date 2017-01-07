WXIA
Close

The places it actually snowed in Georgia (UPDATING)

Big, fluffy snow falls in Blue Ridge, Ga.

WXIA 9:02 AM. EST January 07, 2017

It may not have snowed in Atlanta per say but other areas did. This map is made up of pictures and posts courtesy of viewers on the 11Alive Facebook page. Post your photos and videos there!

MORE | Current weather forecast

WATCH | Weather cameras

INTERACT | Tell us what you see by posting on our Facebook page or Tweet using #Storm11

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

WXIA

LIVE | Extended winter storm 2017 coverage

WXIA

LIVE STREAMING | Click to watch 11Alive news

WXIA

Child rescued after tree falls on house in Atlanta

WXIA

DeKalb opening warming centers on Saturday morning

WXIA

Mad about no snow? You're not alone

WXIA

Black ice causing crashes, congestion on interstates

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories