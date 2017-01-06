Snow Watch | Winter Weather Timeline
Winter Storm Warning in effect for metro Atlanta and north Georgia
Updated 10:32 AM. EST
Georgia under state of emergency for winter storm 2017Georgia under state of emergency for winter storm 2017 The state of Georgia is taking the threat of winter weather seriously.
Atlanta prepares for snow | Here's what to knowAtlanta prepares for snow | Here's what to know Atlanta and the surrounding areas will get snow this weekend.
Winter Storm Warning in effectWinter Storm Warning in effect Today: Cloudy skies. Light showers are possible. Highs near 38. Tonight: Rain changing to snow. Snow heavy at times. Low: 24 Saturday-Snow ending early. Clearing skies. High:35
Fatal car fire on I-20 WB near Flat Shoals RdFatal car fire on I-20 WB near Flat Shoals Rd A fatal accident on I-20 WB has two right lanes blocked.
Report: Hawks finalize trade involving Kyle KorverReport: Hawks finalize trade involving Kyle Korver
Suspect accused of raping mom after she walked child to bus has been arrestedSuspect accused of raping mom after she walked child to bus has been arrested ATLANTA – Nearly three months after a woman said she was sexually assaulted by a stranger after walking her child to the school bus, police have made an arrest.
GSU, developer officially own Turner Field; construction begins next monthGSU, developer officially own Turner Field; construction begins next month ATLANTA -- Turner Field has been officially sold.
Employee shot 4 times, fights back; 3 suspects at largeEmployee shot 4 times, fights back; 3 suspects at large A convenience store employee survives an attempted robbery and several gunshots in Tucker, Ga., on New Year's Day.
Source: P.J. Fleck is new Gophers coachSource: P.J. Fleck is new Gophers coach A person with knowledge of the situation says P.J. Fleck will take the reigns of the U of M football program. All that's left is finalizing his financial package.
GA Department of Transportation pre-treats roads ahead of stormGA Department of Transportation pre-treats roads ahead of storm
5 snow hacks for your car5 snow hacks for your car We know you hate clearing off your car and shoveling snow... so we have some tips to make it easier.
Don't worry. This will not be Snow Jam.Don't worry. This will not be Snow Jam. If you're wondering whether this weekend's snow will be a repeat of the infamous "Snow Jam of 2014," don't panic.
SeaWorld orca whale Tilikum dies
Ohio Gov. Kasich worried about Obamacare repeal
Is your local Sears or Kmart among 150 stores to be axed? See the list here
Man charged with burning underwear at Fla. Starbucks
Sisters kicked off flight, miss seeing their dad for last time
Why does healthier food cost more?
Chicago Facebook Live beating suspects charged with hate crimes
Chris Berman to step down as host of ESPN's NFL Countdown, Home Run Derby
Dylann Roof in his own words: 'I am not sorry.'
Chicago Facebook Live beating suspects charged with hate crimes
Peanut allergy? Everything they told you was wrong
Is your local Sears or Kmart among 150 stores to be axed? See the list
'Buffer zone' has protected the U.S. from intense hurricanes
10-15 feet of snow to bury California; wintry weather also targets South
Facebook Live video appears to show torture of man in Chicago
Trump's election has changed Obama's post-presidency plans
Macy's closing 68 stores; job cuts total 10,100
VIDEO: Falcon hitches a ride on windshield
There's something out there: Mysterious fast radio bursts originate from…
The world's highest bridge opens for traffic
