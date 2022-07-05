Gatlinburg's can't-miss events for summer 2022

It's the summer to get out and explore.

Looking for your next getaway? Hoping to get out of town but not venture too far away from home?

Gatlinburg is that perfect destination. Less than 200 miles from Atlanta, Gatlinburg has something for everyone in the family. Gatlinburg features miles of hiking trails in the Great Smoky Mountains for those seeking some adventure. If relaxing is more your thing, there are tons of dining, attractions, shopping and arts and crafts in town.

Ready to really get out and socialize? Gatlinburg has events virtually every week, including several for the Fourth of July. Here's a list of what's coming up this summer in Gatlinburg:

JUNE 2022

June 4, 11, 18, 25 – Gatlinburg Farmers Market – Offering local choices for healthy mountain living, the Farmers Market is open each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00p.m. at 1222 East Parkway across from Food City from May through October. Comprised of local producers, the emphasis is on fresh produce and homemade products offered in an atmosphere of community. Visit www.gatlinburgfarmersmarket.com for more information.

JULY 2022

July 1 to 31 – Smoky Mountain Tunes and Tales – Every night in July, visitors can meet characters, hear mountain music and learn about life long ago in the Smokies on the streets of Gatlinburg. Storytellers, musicians and cloggers perform along the Parkway every evening during this twelfth annual event! (GCVBE) Gatlinburg.com

July 4 – Gatlinburg 4th of July Midnight Parade – This 47th annual showcase salutes the valiant men and women of our military services in the “First July Fourth Parade in the Nation!” Parade starts at 12:01 a.m. to begin Independence Day. Floats, balloons, and marching bands pay tribute to our country during this Southeast Tourism Society Top 20 Event. (GCVBE) Gatlinburg.com

July 4 – River Raft Regatta – Visitors can enjoy a fun, unmanned, floatable object race for the whole family. Free registration begins at 11 a.m. at bridge beneath chair lift on River Road. Race begins at 1 p.m. at Christ of the Smokies bridge and ends at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies bridge where prizes will be awarded in several different categories. (GCVBE) Gatlinburg.com

July 4 – 4th of July Fireworks Show – Join the celebration in downtown Gatlinburg to mark our nation’s “Independence Day” with a magnificent fireworks show. The City of Gatlinburg lights up the mountain skyline downtown at 11 p.m. with this grand display. Designated a Top 20 event by Southeast Tourism Society. (GCVBE) Gatlinburg.com



July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30– Gatlinburg Farmers Market – Offering local choices for healthy mountain living, the Farmers Market is open each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00p.m. at 1222 East Parkway across from Food City from May through October. Comprised of local producers, the emphasis is on fresh produce and homemade products offered in an atmosphere of community. Visit www.gatlinburgfarmersmarket.com for more information.

July 8 to 17 – Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair – Art, crafts and music lovers will discover over 200 booths featuring some of the nation's finest work. Artisans and craftspeople are on hand to demonstrate their skills, answer questions and offer their unique art for sale. Live Country & Bluegrass entertainment. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (865) 436-7479 or visit www.craftsmenfair.com for details. ($)

AUGUST 2022

August 6, 13, 20, 27 - Gatlinburg Farmers Market – Offering local choices for healthy mountain living, the Farmers Market is open each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00p.m. at 1222 East Parkway across from Food City from May through October. Comprised of local producers, the emphasis is on fresh produce and homemade products offered in an atmosphere of community. Visit www.gatlinburgfarmersmarket.com for more information.

August 18 to 21 – Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival - Celebrating the area’s Appalachian musical roots, the city hosts its annual Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival. For more information, visit gatlinburgsongwriters.com.

