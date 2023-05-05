Programming Alert | 11Alive newscasts move online this Saturday

Because of King Charles III's coronation and the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, many of our newscasts will be aired online only.

Throughout the weekend of May 6, 11Alive will broadcast King Charles III's coronation and the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Because of those special events, many of our newscasts will be aired online only.

How to watch 11Alive News on Saturday?

Download our streaming app on Roku and Fire TV

Download the 11Alive News mobile app



Watch the live stream on YouTube



What 11Alive Saturday newscast will be affected?

The coronation service for King Charles III is planned to begin at 11 a.m. in London or 6 a.m. EST. It's expected to last about two hours. And the Kentucky Derby starts around 6 p.m. These two events will interfere with the newscast listed below, and they will be moved to our digital streaming platforms for viewing:

9 a.m.

6 p.m.

11 p.m.

Sunday Baseball Special