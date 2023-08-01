27-year-old West Texan wins Mrs. America 2023

"On this night, my dreams came true. There are no words to describe the whirlwind of emotions I am feeling right now, but I will try my best. I am honored to have been crowned your Mrs. America 2023. I was lucky enough to share the stage with some of the most incredible women I have ever met. I can’t wait to follow each of your reigns. ❤️

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you for all of the love and support you guys have sent my way. I have so many people to thank, and I’m so sorry I haven’t replied to everyone! I will be thanking my support system once I’ve had time to breathe. 😅

I have worked SO hard physically, mentally, and emotionally to be able to show up this week as my truest most authentic self. I am grateful that the heart work I have put in has paid off. I started my journey to Mrs. Texas hoping to find my why and find my purpose. I’m thankful that the road to Mrs. America has helped me heal and find my path in life.

“You are most powerfully positioned to serve the person you once were.” I’m lucky to be a part of a sisterhood like no other, and I’ve got big heels to fill. I cannot wait to serve as your new Mrs. America. Much love ❤️"