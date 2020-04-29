Films that went straight onto streaming services are eligible for Oscars, but for 1 year only

The coronavirus forced movie theaters around the world to close their doors for weeks.

LOS ANGELES — Movies that debuted on a streaming service without a theatrical run will be eligible for the Oscars, but only for this year.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Tuesday announced the change for the 93rd Academy Awards as a response to how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the film industry.

The film academy also says it will condense the two sound categories into one and prohibit DVD screeners for 2022's 94th Oscars in an effort to become more carbon neutral.

The release eligibility change means that films that debuted online could be considered for best picture and other Oscars.

What other people are reading right now: