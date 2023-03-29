The awards show will be held May 11 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered.

FRISCO, Texas — The Academy of Country Music awards show is coming to North Texas this May. And now we know who will be hosting the event, and it's hard to find two bigger names in country music: Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks.

The awards show will be held May 11 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered. The show will air on Prime Video at 7 p.m.

“I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth,” Parton said in a release. “While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together. In addition to getting to see all this great new talent in country music, I am excited to have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show!”

Added Brooks: “Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple."

The ACM Awards made the streaming switch earlier this year after long being aired on CBS. The March 2022 awards show was held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

The Ford Center seats about 12,000 people and serves as a practice facility for the Cowboys. A limited number of tickets to the show is still available to buy on SeatGeek, but it'll cost you: The cheapest available on Wednesday was around $400.

The ACM Awards were last held in Texas for their 50th anniversary in 2015 at AT&T Stadium.