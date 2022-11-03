Adele concert special to air on NBC

"An Audience with Adele" will air on WTHR Channel 13 on Sunday, March 20 at 9 p.m. ET.

LONDON, UK — Adele will perform a collection of her chart-topping songs in a two-hour special on NBC.

"An Audience with Adele" will air on NBC stations on Sunday, March 20 at 9 p.m. ET. The special will air on Peacock the next day.

The concert took place at the world-famous London Palladium in what was Adele's first hometown show since 2017.

According to NBC, the special includes performances of "Someone Like You," "Hello," "Easy on Me" and more. Celebrities in attendance ask Adele questions about her idols and inspirations, with a guest from Adele's childhood making a surprise appearance.

Adele has won 15 Grammy Awards, with two wins each for Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. She also won an Oscar in 2013 for her James Bond theme song, "Skyfall."

The global superstar has had five songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100: "Rolling in the Deep," "Someone Like You," "Set Fire to the Rain," "Hello" and "Easy on Me."

In January, Adele postponed her Las Vegas residency one day before the shows were scheduled to begin.

"I'm so sorry," Adele said in a video posted on social media, fighting back tears. "My show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID."

Adele said half of her team has been out with COVID-19 and that it has been impossible to finish the show.

"I can't give you what I have right now and I'm gutted," Adele said, apologizing for the last-minute decision.

She said all the dates will be rescheduled and that more information would be coming soon.