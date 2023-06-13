Atlanta drumline reveals surprise 'America's Got Talent' audition | How to watch

The drumline consists of 21 kids ages six through 13. They've been keeping their audition a secret since March.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Drum Academy's youngest group performed in front of thousands on one of the biggest stages in the country.

The Lil Rascalz drumline of the Atlanta Drum Academy traveled over Spring Break to California, where they auditioned for season 18 of NBC's "America's Got Talent (AGT)." Their live audition from March airs Tuesday, June 13 at 8 p.m.

The drumline consists of 21 kids ages six through 13. They've been keeping their audition a secret since their trip back in March.

The group's director and founder, James Riles III, said the young drumline delivered a remarkable performance in the U.S. talent show competition before its four judges.

According to their website, Lil Rascalz was born out of Riles's love for drumming and teaching. Throughout the years, "Pray and Play" has always been his motto.

"It does not matter what age you are; if you have a gift, then you can do it," Riles said. "People don't see kids this young on a drumline. Hopefully, people will become inspired when they watch us."

Chioma, 8, is a snare drummer on the team and is one of the reasons why Lil Rascalz auditioned for AGT.

The talent competition show originally invited the young drummer to audition. Chioma decided he didn't want to go alone, he wanted to bring the drumline.

"Auditioning was amazing. I had so much fun playing with my mates, it was so much fun, " Chioma said.

Riles hopes the audition on one of the biggest stages in the U.S. will open the drumline up to new opportunities.

"We are looking to get our own practice space; I hope that comes out of this opportunity," Riles said.

Currently, Lil Rascalz has yet to have its own practice area. Riles also hopes to open more locations to spread his love of drumming further.

"To represent Atlanta, it just means so much to us. We hope to make our city and state proud," Riles pointed out.