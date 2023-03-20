ATL Jazz Fest full lineup announced | Here are the details

The 46th annual Jazz Fest is set to take place in Piedmont Park over Memorial Day weekend.

ATLANTA — Mayor Andre Dickens announced the lineup Monday for Atlanta's 2023 Jazz Fest.

The free festival includes three days of show-stopping performances with distinguished musicians and innovative emerging artists. The 46th annual Jazz Fest is set to take place in Piedmont Park over Memorial Day weekend. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.

"We are proud to host this sensational cultural event at Piedmont Park," Dickens said in a video announcement.

Dickens added there will also be a pre-jazz festival concert at Atlanta Symphony Hall on Friday, May 26.

"Whether you like sultry vocalists, contemporary, traditional, swing, fusion, or Latin Jazz, we have something for every jazz lover," Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs Camille Russell Love said in a release.

Below is the full lineup.

Day 1 | Saturday, May 27

1 p.m. Lakecia Benjamin – jazz, funk, and R&B saxophonist

3 p.m. Tony Hightower – vocalist

5 p.m. David Sanchez – Latin jazz saxophonist

7 p.m. Samara Joy – vocalist

9 p.m. Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with trumpeter Wynton Marsalis

There will also be a late-night jazz concert featuring singer/songwriter Cecily, which will take place at Park Tavern at 10 p.m. This is a ticketed event and reservations can be made on the festival's website.

Day 2 | Sunday, May 28

1 p.m. Sélène Saint-Aimé – afro-French bassist and vocalist

3 p.m. Brandee Younger – contemporary jazz, soul, and funk harpist

5 p.m. Javon Jackson and the Gospel according to Nikki Giovanni – poet and saxophonist

7 p.m. Jose James – hip-hop infused jazz vocalist

9 p.m. Stanley Clarke – jazz fusion bassist

Day 3 | Monday, May 29

1 p.m. Satya – singer/songwriter

3 p.m. James Francies – pop-influenced jazz pianist

5 p.m. Brenda Nicole Moorer – singer/songwriter

7 p.m. Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah (formerly Christian Scott) – trumpeter and jazz innovator