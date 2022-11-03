Atlanta Air Show is in town | Traffic, ticket information

People can look to the skies for spectacular show.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — People can look to the skies this weekend for a spectacular show.

Atlanta Air Show will be flying high over Peachtree City on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6.

People can watch intricate formations from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and catch the Navy Seals Leap Frogs flip in coordination over the Atlanta Regional Airport.

Ticket information and schedules can be found on the event website.

Peachtree City leaders are warning people in the area that traffic will be a concern over the weekend.

Traffic will be heaviest on Hwy. 74, especially near TDK Boulevard, Dividend Drive and Cooper Circle, event organizers said.

Ticketholders arriving by golf cart can access event parking via Panasonic Drive and Dividend Drive. This route requires crossing Hwy. 74.

"We’re urging golf cart drivers to be aware of their surroundings when crossing a busy highway and to keep an eye out for regular vehicle traffic," a spokesperson with the city said.

Car parking will be available on-site at Falcon Field, and off-site at Cooper Lighting Solutions at 1121 Hwy 74 S and at Rinnai America at 103 International Dr.

Shuttle buses from these lots will transport ticketholders to the air show.

